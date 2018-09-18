Fire Risk Leads To Recall Of More Than 200K Nissan Cars, SUVs

Nissan is recalling more than 200,00 vehicles that could get a little too hot to handle.

Nissan announced the recall of 215,000 vehicles that may have anti-lock brake problems that may prompt actuator pumps to leak brake fluid onto internal circuit boards, causing fires. The recall is similar to one in 2016.

The recall comes after Nissan received a complaint in January about an illuminated ABS warning light in a car that had been repaired during the 2016 recall.

An internal investigation into the illuminated light found that the actuator pump had a tear in the oil seal. Further investigation found that a lack of lubrication and other issues around the seals caused them to fall apart.

Nissan said that if drivers see the anti-lock brake warning light on for more than 10 seconds after starting the engine of their vehicle, they should park the car away from other vehicles and structures, not drive, and walk away.

Among the models recalled include:

2015-2017 Nissan Murano;

2016 and 2017 Nissan Maxima;

2017 and 2018 Nissan Pathfinder and;

2017 Infinite QX60 vehicles.

According to Nissan, up to 56 percent of those vehicles may have the problem. Some of the Muranos were among those recalled two years ago.

The recall is expected to begin on Oct. 15. Nissan will begin notifying owners this month of the recall, and dealers will inspect the serial number on the ABS actuator, replacing it if necessary, free of charge.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.