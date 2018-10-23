First Child Flu Death Of Season Reported In New York

The first child to die from the flu this season has been reported in New York.

Health department officials in New York would not release the name, gender or specific age of the child, only saying the child was under 18 and resided in New York City.

Nationally, flu activity has been minimal across the United States so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last year, 80,000 nationwide died from the flu.

In September, Congress approved $140 million in new federal funding toward a universal flu vaccine. That is on top of a $40 million increase in federal funding for development of a universal flu vaccine secured earlier this year.

