Free Measles Vaccine Clinic Will Be Held At Palisades Center

With 89 confirmed cases of measles in Rockland, the county Health Department will hold a free measles vaccine clinic at the Palisades Center.

The clinic will be held Tuesday, Dec. 11, near Bed Bath & Beyond on the first floor in the West Court of the Palisades Center, closest to Parking Lot A from 3 to 6 p.m. The center is one of the locations visited by a person infected with the measles over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

During the clinic, the Health Department will be offering non-immune individuals who are 6 months of age and older one dose of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine at no cost.

The best way to prevent measles is to remain up-to-date with your measles vaccination.

"We continue to encourage everyone to be up-to-date with the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine to help protect them in case of any future exposure to measles in Rockland," said County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert. "Measles is highly contagious, so ANYONE who is not protected against measles is at risk of getting the disease, and they may spread measles to people who cannot get vaccinated because they are too young or have specific health conditions."

Two other locations visited by the infected person over Thanksgiving include the Compere Supermarket and Jalapa Express in Spring Valley.

Individuals are considered protected or immune to measles if they have had a physician or provider-confirmed measles or have a lab test confirming immunity. Those born before 1957, and those who have received two doses of MMR vaccine, are also considered immune, however, there is a very small chance that in this outbreak they may still get measles.

The Health Department is actively working to contain the further spread of measles. As a result, if you are ill with a fever, rash, or conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) – help protect the community by staying home, not having visitors, and not going out in public.

"In addition, those who develop symptoms are strongly urged to call their physician or other health care provider as measles is a reportable disease. This means that health care providers must contact our local health department. This is essential to contain this outbreak," said Dr. Ruppert.

Residents can get more information about measles by calling the New York State Department of Health toll-free Measles Information Line at (888) 364-4837.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.