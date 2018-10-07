Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Hate Flyers Linked To Neo-Nazi Group Found At Two Area Colleges

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Hateful fliers were posted on a pair of Hudson Valley college campuses.
Hateful fliers were posted on a pair of Hudson Valley college campuses. Photo Credit: Oren Segal Director of the ADL Center on Extremism

A pair of Hudson Valley colleges were among four in the country that had anti-Semitic fliers blaming Jewish people for the allegations of sexual assault against newly sworn-in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh posted on campuses this week.

Fliers that read "Every time some Anti-White, Anti-American, Anti-freedom event takes place, you look at it, and it’s Jews behind it,” written in all capital letters cropped up on the campuses of Vassar and Marist colleges this week. They also say “brought to you by your local Stormer Book Club,” which is considered to be a group of white supremacists.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, “Stormer Book Clubs (SBC) are small localized crews of young white men who follow and support Andrew Anglin and his neo-Nazi website, The Daily Stormer. SBC members present themselves as American Nationalists and are part of the alt-right segment of the white supremacist movement.

“SBC members have attended events and demonstrations organized by other white supremacist groups. SBC rhetoric and propaganda is dominated by crude and vitriolic anti-Semitic language and graphics. SBC members, who are considered the “on the ground” arm of the Daily Stormer website, spread their hateful propaganda via the Internet and by distributing fliers.”

The fliers were also disseminated on college campuses in California this week.

In a statement, a Marist spokesperson said that security at the school has detained an individual after receiving reports about anti-Semitic posters on campus.

The Poughkeepsie Police Department was then alerted and the suspect admitted to posting the fliers in the area. Officials at the college noted that the suspect was not a student at the school and he has since been banned from the campus.

Police said that the person was not arrested, as the fliers do not technically constitute a hate crime.

In a letter to students and staff, Vassar President Elizabeth Bradley wrote that "the individual we believe was responsible for hanging the posters on our campus, as well as on the campuses of other colleges in the area was apprehended.”

