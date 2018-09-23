HS Football Coach Accused Of Sending Lewd Sex Pics To Minors Pleads Not Guilty

A former assistant high school football coach who was a varsity star in the Hudson Valley accused of sending indecent material and explicit text messages to minors has pleaded not guilty.

Justin Kaffenberger, who was the assistant football coach of the Monroe-Woodbury junior varsity football team, is now no longer serving in that position and not allowed near campus.

State Police arrested Kaffenberger, a Monroe resident, on Wednesday, Sept. 19 and charged him with disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree (a Class D felony) and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child (a Class A misdemeanor). The two victims were under the age of 17, state police said.

Two orders of protection have now been issued against Kaffenberger.

Kaffenberger is being accused of sending naked pictures of himself to one of the victims, a 15-year-old girl, and asking her to perform sexual acts on him, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

The Monroe-Woodbury School District is cooperating with the police in the ongoing investigation.

Kaffenger is due back in court Nov. 5.

Anyone with information regarding the situation is asked to contact the State Police Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (845) 782-8311.

A 2013 graduate of Monroe-Woodbury, Kaffenberg was a three-year varsity football standout, playing quarterback, wide receiver and punter and serving as team captain as a senior.

He was named Class AA back of the year and top wide receiver in the Hudson Valley his senior year.

He went on to play defensive back at Stonehill College, a Division II program in Easton, Massachusetts.

