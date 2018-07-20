Contact Us
Breaking News: Driver In Two-Car Crash With Serious Injury Charged With DWI, Vehicular Assault
Hudson River Sewage Discharges Could Impact Public Areas

Tin Brook Creek.
Tin Brook Creek. Photo Credit: File

The latest rainfall has led to a pair of discharges in Orange County that sent untreated sewage into area waterways.

Separate discharges were reported in Walden and Newburgh at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday morning, as untreated sewage was dispatched into the Hudson River, Tin Brook Creek and Quasaic Creek. The discharges could impact public areas, officials said.

Officials cited the heavy rain for the discharges, noting that they will continue intermittently throughout the storm. It was not clear how many gallons have been dumped into the waterways.

The new discharges come after hundreds of gallons of untreated waste was dumped into the Hudson Valley last week in Dutchess County.

