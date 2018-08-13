Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured In Head-On Orange County Crash
news

Hudson Valley Man ID'd As Cape Cod Shark Attack Victim

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Long Nook Beach is in Truro, near Provincetown on Cape Cod.
Long Nook Beach is in Truro, near Provincetown on Cape Cod. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 61-year-old Westchester man was bitten by a shark on his torso and legs while swimming in deep water about 30 yards off the shore of Cape Cod near Provincetown.

The incident, on Long Nook Beach in Truro, occurred Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 15.

The man, identified as William Lytton of Scarsdale according to the Boston Herald , was flown to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter.

He is listed in serious condition at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, according to the Herald.

The breed of shark that attacked Lytton has not yet been determined. It was Massachusetts' first shark attack in six years.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.