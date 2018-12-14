Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
news

Hudson Valley Mom With Five Children Found Dead In Midwest Motel Room

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Janaya Michelle Jones-Boone
Janaya Michelle Jones-Boone Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A mother of five from Westchester was found dead in an out-of-state motel room.

Janaya Michelle Jones-Boone, 38, of Yonkers, was found around noontime on Wednesday, Dec. 12 in the Fort Wayne, Indiana, motel room after police received a 911 call about an unknown problem in the room.

When officers and EMS arrived on the scene, they found Jones-Boone dead inside the room. Her husband, Tyrin Royce Boone was arrested Friday in Fort Wayne in connection with her death, according to WANE 15.

A person in a neighboring room said the couple had been living in the room with a baby.

Locally, family members said Jones-Boone, who was born and raised in Yonkers, had five children. She enjoyed singing, writing, and poetry.

Friends and family have started a GoFundMe effort to help pay for her funeral and to care for her five children.

"Janaya was loved by everyone she came in contact with," the GoFundMe page said. "Our family at this time of need is asking for donations to give her the proper Homegoing Service she deserves."

Family members also said any remaining funds would be used to help care for her children.

To date $25 of the $10,000 needed has been raised.

To donate, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.