Hudson Valley Mom With Five Children Found Dead In Midwest Motel Room

A mother of five from Westchester was found dead in an out-of-state motel room.

Janaya Michelle Jones-Boone, 38, of Yonkers, was found around noontime on Wednesday, Dec. 12 in the Fort Wayne, Indiana, motel room after police received a 911 call about an unknown problem in the room.

When officers and EMS arrived on the scene, they found Jones-Boone dead inside the room. Her husband, Tyrin Royce Boone was arrested Friday in Fort Wayne in connection with her death, according to WANE 15.

A person in a neighboring room said the couple had been living in the room with a baby.

Locally, family members said Jones-Boone, who was born and raised in Yonkers, had five children. She enjoyed singing, writing, and poetry.

Friends and family have started a GoFundMe effort to help pay for her funeral and to care for her five children.

"Janaya was loved by everyone she came in contact with," the GoFundMe page said. "Our family at this time of need is asking for donations to give her the proper Homegoing Service she deserves."

Family members also said any remaining funds would be used to help care for her children.

To date $25 of the $10,000 needed has been raised.

To donate, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.