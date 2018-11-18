Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Breaking News: New Update Released On Measles Outbreak In Rockland
Hudson Valley Registered Sex Offender Sentenced For Sexual Conduct With Boy

Joe Lombardi
Kenneth Brody
Kenneth Brody Photo Credit: New York State Police

A registered sex offender has been sentenced for having sexual contact with a teenage boy in Northern Westchester.

Kenneth Brody, 57, of Verplanck, received a 74-year state prison sentence from Westchester County Court Judge Susan Cacace on Tuesday,  Nov. 20 after his Sept. 26 conviction following a jury trial.

On Friday, April 21, New York State Police and the Westchester County Child Advocacy investigated reports of a sexual offense that had been reported involving the Level 2 sex offender.

According to police, during the investigation, Brody subjected the boy to multiple acts of sexual conduct over the course of years in the town of Cortlandt, starting when the child was 7 years old and continuing until he was 13.

As a Level 2 threat, the Division of Criminal Justice Services designated Brody as a “moderate risk of a repeat offense.”

Brody’s sentence is as follows:

  • On one count of a course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, a Class B violent felony: 25 years.
  • On seven counts of criminal sexual acts in the second degree, Class D violent felonies – seven years on each count to run consecutively: total 49 years.
  • On one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor – one year merged with the other sentences.

Brody was convicted previously in 1992 of sex abuse in the first degree against another child who was 8 years old at the time. He completed his sentence on the first assault in 1998 some years before meeting the most recent victim.

