Hundreds Of Bomb Threats Sent To Schools, Businesses In Area, Nation

Fear and panic spread across the country on Thursday, as a bomb threat asking for thousands of dollars in bitcoin payment made the rounds through a series of emails.

Law enforcement officials are investigating hundreds of bomb threats that targeted schools and businesses nationwide on Thursday, Dec. 13, including several in New York and Connecticut.

According to reports, multiple Hudson Valley businesses were targeted and those threats were also deemed not credible.

“Please be advised - there is an email being circulated containing a bomb threat asking for bitcoin payment. While this email has been sent to numerous locations, searches have been conducted and no devices have been found,” the NYPD posted on Twitter.

The threats hit close to home, including the Bronx High School of Science, and the Fairfield Country Club in the Town of Fairfield. The caller stated that an employee received an email that there was a bomb in the building and if they did not send $20,000 in bitcoin they would detonate the device, Fairfield Police Lt. Robert Kalamaras stated.

The threat at the country club led to an evacuation of the building and parking lot. The area was closed off and an explosives-detecting canine from Bridgeport conducted a sweep of the building without finding a device.

Connecticut State Police investigators said that there was also a threat called into the Griswold Elementary School.

“Shortly thereafter, both the State Police Emergency Services Unit and the Bomb Squad responded to the scene. In the course of the investigation, which is active and ongoing, it was determined that multiple states across the country were receiving similar threatening correspondents- affecting all sectors- both public and private. Each email contained similar verbiage. To date, none of the threats were found to be credible but we strongly encourage anyone who may receive a suspicious email, to immediately call 911.”

Police said that there were similar incidents reported in other jurisdictions in Connecticut within the same time period that are actively being investigated.

“At this time, it appears that these threats are meant to cause disruption and/or obtain money. We’ll respond to each call regarding these emails to conduct a search but we wanted to share this information so the credibility of these threats can be assessed as likely not credible.”

The FBI also issued a statement following the rash of bomb threats being reported from coast to coast.

"We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

