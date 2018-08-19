Contact Us
ID Released For Man Who Jumped From Midspan Of Bear Mountain Bridge

The Bear Mountain Bridge
Police have released the identity of a 35-year-old Westchester man who jumped to his death from the midspan of the Bear Mountain Bridge earlier this month.

The body of Jose J. Sosa Fragoso of Yonkers was pulled from the Hudson River on Sunday, Aug. 5, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

Fragoso was wanted on a warrant in connection with a violent domestic abuse case in Yonkers, he said.

The jump was discovered when State Police at Cortlandt, along with New York State Park Police, responded to the area of the Bear Mountain Bridge in the Town of Cortlandt, regarding a suspicious vehicle report on Saturday, Aug. 4.

Investigation at the scene revealed that the vehicle was abandoned by Fragoso who then proceeded to jump from the midspan of the bridge the previous morning, Friday, Aug. 3 at around 7:23 a.m.

His body was observed floating in the Hudson River, just north of the bridge.

