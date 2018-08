A 53-year-old man was hit and killed by a train Friday in Rockland County, according to MTA officials.

Haroldo Mejia-Ramirez, address unknown, has been identified as the man hit and killed shortly after 1 a.m. Friday near the Nanuet/Spring Valley border, MTA officials said.

The incident is under investigation by the MTA and is not believed to be a criminal act.

