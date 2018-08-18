Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
news

IDs Released As Bodies Of Father, Son Who Went Missing While Rafting Located

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Neversink River in Orange County. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The Neversink River is located north of I-84 and west of Route 17 in Orange County. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The bodies of the father and son who went missing early Saturday morning while rafting on a river in the Hudson Valley have been located and identified.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, two juveniles were rafting under adult supervision on the Neversink River, located north of I-84 and west of Route 17 in Orange County.

As the two returned to shore, an adult male saw one of the juveniles fall out of the raft and dove in to rescue him.

The adult male was able to get the juvenile back into the raft, when it flipped over.

The two victims, a father and son, did not resurface.

Since Saturday, State Police, along with NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, local law enforcement, fire departments and EMS, have been searching the river for the two victims.

On Day 3 of the search on Monday, State Police Aviation, along with Forest Rangers, located the victims in the water in area of Shore Drive of the Neversink River.

The victims have been identified as Marco Avila, 46, and Marcos Avila, 9, of Queens.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.