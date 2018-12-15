IDs Released For Teens Charged In Death Of 15-Year-Old Who Fell From SUV

Two teens charged in the death of a 15-year-old John Jay of East Fishkill High School student who died after falling from the side of an SUV have been identified.

Anthony Puccio, 17, and Paul Mauro, 16, both of East Fishkill, are charged with second-degree manslaughter charges in the Wednesday, Dec. 12, death of Wilson Santiago, a Wappinger resident, said Anthony Parisi, bureau chief for the District Attorney's Office

Puccio is being held at the Dutchess County Jail on $200,000 bail or $400,000 bond. Parisi said he is due to appear in East Fishkill court on Jan. 2.

Mauro is being held at the Capital District juvenile detention center on $150,000 bail or $300,000 bond. He will appear in juvenile, or youth court, also on Jan. 2, Parisi said.

The incident unfolded around 4:10 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 12, when a state police patrol was traveling southeast on Clove Branch Road near Henry Drive in Hopewell Junction when Santiago was observed clinging to the passenger side of an SUV traveling in the opposite direction, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

The state police patrol turned around to catch up to the SUV and came upon the teenager in the roadway. The patrol stopped to render aid as the SUV fled the scene. Santiago died at the scene.

Puccio and Mauro were apprehended later that evening, he said.

“New York State Police and the town of East Fishkill Police quickly joined forces to unravel the sequence of events that led to Wilson’s death. As a police officer, you never get used to seeing such a tragedy. It’s just heartbreaking,” said State Police Captain John Ryan.

