Level 3 Sex Offender Reports Move Near Elementary School In Area

A registered Level 3 sex offender has moved into a residence in the shadow of a Hudson Valley elementary school.

Calvin Buford, a designated sexually violent offender, has moved into an Elizabeth Street residence in Kingston, a stone's throw away from George Washington Elementary School, which is approximately .1 miles away, according to Google Maps.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Buford a Level 3 threat, which means he is a “high-risk repeat offender and possible threat to public safety.” He has also been designated as a sexually violent offender.

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Buford, 49, engaged in lewd acts with a child under the age of 16 in November 1991. He was convicted of two counts of lewd and lascivious act with a child under 16 and attempted sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12 in September 2002 and sentenced to 20 years in state prison.

Buford was described by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services as a 6-foot African American with black hair and brown eyes.

