Machete-Wielding Man Charged In Hudson Valley Road-Rage Incident

An area man who allegedly brandished a machete during a road-rage incident on I-684 in Northern Westchester on Tuesday morning was arraigned on six charges.

Roderick Davis of Danbury was arrested by New York State Police after getting into the fight with another motorist. Davis’ teenaged son was in the vehicle when he got out and a fight ensued, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. said.

Davis was arraigned in North Salem Town Court on six charges:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony

Criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree, misdemeanor

Endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanor

Misdemeanor menacing (with a weapon), second degree

Harassment in the second degree/physical contact

Disorderly conduct/obstructing traffic, a violation

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, traffic was at a standstill on I-684 southbound following a series of accidents near Route 138 in Goldens Bridge.

Police allege Davis pulled his vehicle onto the shoulder and continued to drive south when his vehicle struck a stopped oil delivery truck near Exit 8 at Hardscrabble Road in North Salem.

At that point, Davis exited his vehicle and argued with the truck driver, Scarpino said. At some point, Davis returned to his vehicle and retrieved a machete with which he threatened the truck driver, said Scarpino.

Davis dropped the machete and a fight between the two ensued.

An off-duty law enforcement officer, who witnessed the incident from his own vehicle, approached the men and subdued the defendant.

New York State Police, who patrol the Interstate highways, arrived at the scene and arrested Davis.

The court set bail at $5,000 bond/$10,000 cash. Davis is scheduled to appear in North Salem Town Court Monday Nov. 26.

The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Northern Westchester Branch.

Original story

A road-rage incident occurred Tuesday morning on I-684 as multiple crashes involving 10 vehicles snarled the morning commute and led to the closure of a lane for more than two hours.

At about 8 a.m., two people engaged in the road rage incident on the ramp for Exit 8 (Hardscrabble Road) in North Salem, state police said. A law enforcement officer who was also stuck in traffic identified himself, and subsequently subdued one of the subjects involved, police said.

Troopers arrived on scene shortly thereafter and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

The investigation remains ongoing and further information is expected to be released later in the day Tuesday.

The lengthy lane closure occurred at Route 138 in Goldens Bridge, creating the gridlock that stretched back to the Putnam County border.

