Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
news

Major, Temporary Shift Of Rockland-Bound New Tappan Zee Bridge Traffic Scheduled

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The new configuration of lanes. Photo Credit: New York State Thruway Authority
New traffic pattern. Photo Credit: New York State Thruway Authority

A major, temporary lane shift is coming for Rockland-bound traffic on the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

The New York State Thruway Authority announced Wednesday that operations to shift four lanes of Rockland-bound traffic to the opposite side of the concrete median bridge's westbound span will take place around 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, weather permitting.

The temporary lane shift will allow crews to construct the bridge’s bicycle and pedestrian path and its six overlooks, the Authority said.

Motorists can expect multiple lane closures, while at least one Rockland-bound lane will remain open except when State Police stop and temporarily hold traffic.

Work will require a temporary closure of the I-87/I-287, Exit 9 (Tarrytown – Sleepy Hollow – US Route 9) northbound on-ramp from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound/westbound drivers will be detoured to the exit 8 on-ramp.

During the shift, there will be two traffic stops of all four northbound/westbound lanes near Exit 9 in Tarrytown, each lasting up to 20 minutes. The traffic stops will allow Thruway Authority and Tappan Zee Constructors workers to stage operations, stripe lanes at both ends of the bridge and shift barriers and equipment.

All four northbound/westbound lanes are scheduled to be fully open by 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.