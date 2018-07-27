Contact Us
Major Water Main Break Affects Roads, Residents In Ramapo

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
The Orange Turnpike is down to one lane in each direction as Suez officials fix a water main break.
The Orange Turnpike is down to one lane in each direction as Suez officials fix a water main break. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Some Rockland County residents are under a boil water alert following a major water main break that is affecting motorists on the Orange Turnpike.

The break occurred Sunday at Orange Turnpike and Liberty Rock Road.

Presently there is one lane open in each direction on Orange Turnpike from Eagle Valley Road to 7-Lakes Drive as Suez works to finish repairs, said the Ramapo Police Department.

Suez spokesman Bill Madden said residents in Sloatsburg are under a boil water alert for the next few days as officials wait for water testing results.

A loss of water pressure increases the chance that harmful microbes could enter the system, according to Suez. Residents are asked to boil water for a minute before using.

Ramapo police said work in the area should be wrapped up Monday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

