Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
news

Man Accused Of Using Fake Prescriptions To Get Oxycodone At Pharmacy

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Eugene Anthony Lloyd
Eugene Anthony Lloyd Photo Credit: Orange County District Attorney's Office

Working on a tip, Orange County law enforcement officials arrested a 64-year-old man for allegedly using fake prescriptions to get oxycodone and other drugs.

Eugene Anthony Lloyd, of New York City, was arrested Tuesday by officials with the Orange County Drug Task Force, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement, after information was developed from the tip, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

According to the DA's Office, Lloyd was submitting forged prescriptions, in exchange for oxycodone and oxymorphone pills at the Dolsontown Pharmacy, 1291 Dolsontown Road, in the Town of Wawayanda.

During the arrest, officers recovered 120 oxycodone pills, 360 oxymorphone pills, and $3,780 in cash. The estimated street value of the pills is $21,000.

Lloyd was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument, falsifying business records and possession of stolen property.

He is being held in the Orange County Jail on $100,000 cash and $300,000 bonds.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.