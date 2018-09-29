Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Caught: 'Armed, Dangerous' Suspect In Shooting At Area Hospital Apprehended In NYC
news

Man Admits To Fatal Stabbing Of Emergency Housing Employee In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Wilfredo Mercado
Wilfredo Mercado Photo Credit: Orange County District Attorney's Office

A 52-year-old man pleaded guilty to the murder of a man who worked at an emergency housing facility.

Wilfredo Mercado of Newburgh pleaded guilty Friday before Orange County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown to murder in connection with the May 2017, stabbing death of the man inside a temporary emergency housing facility in the City of Newburgh, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

At the time that he pleaded guilty, Mercado admitted that on May 23, 2017, he killed an employee inside the temporary emergency housing facility located at 44 Grand St., where Mercado resided, by repeatedly stabbing him in the torso, the DA's Office said.

Prosecutors had argued that that in addition to stabbing the victim, Mercado had repeatedly bludgeoned him and strangled the victim with his own belt.

Under a plea agreement, Mercado faces up to 21 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 8, 2019.

District Attorney David Hoovler thanked the City of Newburgh Police Department for their investigation and the arrest of Mercado, as well as the New York State Police Major Crimes Unit who assisted in the investigation.

“This was a particularly violent murder of a man who worked to help those who required assistance,” said Hoovler. “Those who kill by committing senseless violent acts deserve lengthy prison sentences, whether or not they used a firearm. The community will be safer while this defendant remains incarcerated.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.