Man Admits To Vehicular Homicide In Deaths Of Two Women In Area

A 32-year-old man who was allegedly driving under the influence when he crashed his vehicle, killing two women, has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.

Christopher Perrella, 32, of Vernon, New Jersey, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Dec. 11, before Orange County Court Judge Robert H. Freehill in connection with the deaths of two women, who were passengers in a car that Perrella had been driving on Nov. 4, 2017, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

At the time of the crash, Perrella was driving a car containing a male friend, that friend’s fiancée, and Perrella’s girlfriend. The two couples had visited a possible wedding venue in the Town of Warwick.

Both women were killed when the car crashed into a house on Glenwood Road, in the Town of Warwick, the DA's Office said.

Perrella was charged with driving while his ability to operate the car was impaired by both alcohol and marijuana.

As part of the plea agreement, the District Attorney’s Office announced that it will be recommending that Perrella is sentenced to six to 18 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 24, 2019. The Court stated it would sentenced Perrella to no more than five to fifteen years in state prison.

District Attorney Hoovler thanked the Town of Warwick Police Department for their investigation and the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit for their aid in the investigation.

“What should have been a trip planning one of the most joyous events in life, turned into a tragedy because of this defendant’s decision to drive while intoxicated,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “Fatalities caused by those who drive while impaired by alcohol or other substances are as tragic as they are preventable. My deepest condolences go out to the family of both of the deceased women in this case.”

