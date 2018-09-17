Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Man Dies After Climbing On Top Of Train In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
A man was killed after attempting to climb on top of a Metro-North train.
A man was killed overnight after climbing on top of a Metro-North train and coming into contact with live wires.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after the man tried to get on top of a train headed to New Haven, Metro-North officials said.

The train stopped between Larchmont and Mamaroneck because of a power issue and that's when crews realized the man had attempted get on top of the train and had come in contact with overhead catenary wires, the MTA said.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

MTA police are investigating the incident. The man's name has not been released pending notification of his family.

The incident delayed New Haven Line trains 30 to 55 minutes until about 3:20 a.m. Service is currently back on schedule.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

