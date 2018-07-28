Man Gets Nine-Year Sentence In Area Drug Conspiracy Case

A 38-year-old man was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years probation for possessing more than eight ounces of cocaine.

Terrance Burton, 38, of New Windsor, was sentenced Monday by Orange County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a control substance in April.

On Feb. 22 and 23, 2017, Village of Walden Police intercepted two packages containing narcotics intended for Burton as part of an ongoing investigation, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office

The narcotics recovered totaled four kilograms, the largest amount ever seized in the Village of Walden. After the initial arrests in the case, the investigation continued with the aid of the District Attorney’s Office.

At the time Burton pleaded guilty, he admitted possessing over eight ounces of cocaine at the East Main Street home in Walden.

“This case demonstrates that no community is insulated from the narcotics that continue to ravage the lives of too many of our residents,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “I commend the Village of Walden Police Department for their investigation. My office will continue to work with all of law enforcement partners to combat the sale of illicit narcotics on our streets.”

