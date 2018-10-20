Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Teen Caught Driving Stolen Vehicle In I-87 Stop, Police Say
news

Man Sentenced For Fatally Shooting Brother In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
George Bawn
George Bawn Photo Credit: Orange County District Attorney's Office

A man who admitted intentionally killing his brother in the Hudson Valley has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the crime.

George Bawn, 38, of Blooming Grove, was sentenced by Orange County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown in connection with the shooting death of his brother, James Bawn, 35, on Feb. 6, at Mountain Lodge Park, in the Town of Blooming Grove, according to the Orange County State Attorney's Office.

Bawn had pleaded guilty in September to the murder that took place during a domestic dispute at his home, the DA's office said.

At the time that he pleaded guilty, Bawn admitted that he intentionally killed his brother by shooting him. Prosecutors argued that the victim had been shot four times in the head and torso with a .45 caliber pistol.

“Our community will be safer during the two decades that this defendant will be in prison,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “This was an intentional violent murder of an unarmed man that is even more incomprehensible given the relationship between this defendant and his victim. I thank the New York State Police and the Town of Blooming Grove Police Department for their thorough investigation of this case.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.