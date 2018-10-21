Measles Cases Up To 15 In Rockland, Six Others Under Investigation As Two Vaccine Clinics Added

As the number of measles cases continues to grow across Rockland County, two additional vaccine clinics have been added for residents who have not received a vaccination against measles, mumps, and rubella.

The MMR vaccine clinics are in response to 15 confirmed cases to date in Rockland, said Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

"We encourage everyone to be up-to-date with the MMR vaccine to help protect them in case of any future exposure to measles in Rockland," said Dr. Ruppert.

"Measles is highly contagious, so anyone who is not protected against measles is at risk of getting the disease, and they may spread measles to people who cannot get vaccinated because they are too young or have specific health conditions."

The new free clinics are scheduled for:

Thursday, Oct. 25, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Community Outreach Center, at 21 Remsen Ave., Suite 201, Monsey

Friday, Oct. 26, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Darden Center, located at Dr. Berg Lane, Spring Valley

The sites are accessible and have plenty of parking. During this clinic, the Health Department will be offering non-immune residents who are six months of age through age 60 one dose of MMR vaccine at no cost. If you were born before January 1, 1957, you do not need to be vaccinated.

If needed, additional clinics will be held.

The Health Department has also ordered non-immunized students to stay home from Thursday until Nov. 3, which is 21 days from the last known exposure on Oct. 12.

Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) or a runny nose. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as seven days and as late as 21 days after exposure.

To prevent the spread of illness, the department is advising individuals who may have been exposed and who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care. This will help to prevent others at these facilities from being exposed to the illness.

For questions regarding measles, call the New York State Department of Health toll-free at 888-364-4837.

