Measles Outbreak Grows In Orange County

The Orange County Department of Health is advising residents that as of Tuesday, Dec.18, there are six confirmed cases of measles in the county.

Three of these cases have been confirmed in children who attend school in Orange County, the department said.

The Health Department is working closely with the affected schools and individuals have been notified.

Unvaccinated and under-vaccinated persons have been excluded from school since measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus that is spread by direct contact with the nasal or throat secretions of infected people, the department added.

To help control the number of growing cases, the department will host a free clinic to administer MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine to non-immune individuals aged 12 months and older.

The clinic will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 21 at 124 Main St., (second floor), in Goshen.

Please register at www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic/36 .

Symptoms of measles include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis and/or a runny nose.

If you think you or a family member has the measles, or for more information, contact the Orange County Department of Health at (845) 291-2330 or your healthcare provider.

Currently, in Rockland County, there are 95 confirmed cases and seven suspected cases.

