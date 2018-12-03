Metro-North Issues 24-Hour Ban On Alcohol During SantaCon

Santa Claus is set to come to town this weekend, but he’ll be doing it sober if he takes a Metro-North train instead of his sleigh.

With SantaCon scheduled this weekend in the area, the MTA announced that it was instituting a 24-hour ban on alcohol on Metro-North trains and stations. The ban goes into effect at noon on Saturday, Dec. 8 and will continue through noon the following day to “maintain safe and orderly travel during this weekend’s SantaCon event.

MTA police officers will be on duty at Grand Central Terminal and throughout Metro-North trains and stations to enforce the ban. Anyone who is caught drinking will have the alcohol confiscating and they will be ticketed, fined or imprisoned. Violators are also subject to be removed from the train or station by officers.

Bans have also been announced on the LIRR and New Jersey Transit during the “holiday.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.