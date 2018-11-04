Contact Us
Breaking News: Nyack College Closing Rockland Campus, Will Return To Manhattan
Middletown Drug Sweep Targeting Street-Level Dealers Nets 10 New Arrests

The Middletown Police Department arrested 10 people in over the past few days in a multi-agency operation aimed at street-level dealers and their suppliers throughout the area.

The department made the announcement on Tuesday, at the same time of three additional pending arrests, bringing the total number of individuals to be charged to 13.

The operation was conducted by the Middletown police, along with the New York State Police, and the FBI’s Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force. In all, more than 117 grams of cocaine, 244 bags of heroin, and a small amount of marijuana were seized.

Community complaints of violence and drug dealing led to the operation, the department said.

Those arrested during the operation included:

  • Susan C. Green, 60, Middletown; Brittaney J. Brush, 25, Otisville; Robance D. Koen, 44, Town of Wallkill; Derrick Green, 39, Middletown - were all charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.
  • Josue A. Torres, 26, Middletown - criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
  • Jacqueline L. Margarum, 57, Middletown - criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal sale of a controlled substance, both felonies, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
  • Felix V. Velez, 46, Middletown - possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
  • Rahmel W. Hilton, 38, Middletown - two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

All have been remanded to the Orange County Jail.

Officials said they plan to continue such operations and are encouraging residents to report illegal activity to the department. To contact the department directly, call 845-343-3151.

