Breaking News: Confirmed Cases Of Measles Surge To 68 In Rockland
news

Missing 16-Year-Old Located In Ramapo

Jason has been found in Rockland County.
Jason has been found in Rockland County. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

An autistic teenager who was reported missing in Rockland County over the holiday weekend has been found, according to police in Ramapo.

Over the weekend, the Ramapo Police Department issued an alert for a 16-year-old named Jason, who was reported missing in the area of New Hempstead Road near the border of Clarkstown. At 5:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon, the department reported that he had been located.

Police said that the teen was autistic, but can communicate. He was last seen near his home when he was reported missing, prompting an exhaustive search by police in Ramapo, Clarkstown and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office.

