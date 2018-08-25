Missing: Alert Issued For Area 25-Year-Old

A 25-year-old Fairfield County man who may be in New York has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in finding him.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Joseph Bonistalli of Ridgefield. He is described as being 5-foot-4, 150 pounds.

He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 27 at approximately 1 a.m. possibly heading to the New York City/Long Island area. He was driving a 1995 Blue Honda Civic with gold rims, a roof rack and body kit with CT Registration 9AGUE4.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Ridgefield Police Department at (203)-438-6531.

