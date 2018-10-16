Missing: Alert Issued For Hudson Valley 17-Year-Old

Have you seen him?

The Irvington Police Department is asking for help finding a 17-year-old boy who has been missing since 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Pedro Alfonso Banegas Avila, a resident of the Abbott House, a community-based human services agency, is a native of Honduras, who does not speak English.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red wolf emblem on the front, black shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information should call Irvington Police at (914) 591-8080.

