Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

news

Missing Area Student, 14, Found Dead

Joe Lombardi
Timothy Davis
Timothy Davis Photo Credit: Contributed

An area teen who was reported missing late last week was found dead on Sunday, according to school officials.

Timothy Davis, 14, went missing at around 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10 in Washingtonville,  a village in the Town of Blooming Grove in Orange County.

The body of the incoming freshman at Washingtonville High School was found several hundred feet in the woods behind his home.

An investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released.

"This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students," Roy Reese, Washingtonville Central School District Superintendent said in a statement posted on the district website. "We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child."

Reese noted a crisis intervention team will be available this week at Taft Elementary School.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

