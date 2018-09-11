Missing: Family Seeks Public's Help Locating Woman

The family of a missing woman is asking the public for help in locating their loved one who hasn't been seen in more than a day.

Katy Ordonev-Garces of Fishkill was last heard from around 10 a.m. Thursday when she spoke with a family member, saying she had a horrible headache, said Gisselle Alarcon.

When the family member rushed to her home, Ordonev-Garces was not there. She has since not responded to text messages or phone calls, which the family says is highly unusual.

The family has contacted hospitals and is in the process of filing a formal missing person report with the Fishkill Police Department.

Anyone who may have seen Ordonev-Garces is asked to call Jennifer Barrera at 845-393-2593.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.