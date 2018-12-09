Missing Hudson Valley HS Freshman Found

Update:

The 15-year-old high school student who went missing late Monday afternoon, Dec. 10 has been found and is safe.

"Missing child Patrick Bowe was located safely and reunited with his family," Pelham Police announced late in the morning on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

No further information was released.

Original report:

A freshman at Fordham Preparatory School has gone missing and police are asking the public's help in locating him.

Freshman Patrick Bowe went missing from his home on Monday, Dec. 10, said Lt. Danny Green of the Pelham Police Department. He was last seen by his parents at 5 p.m. before going for a run near his house in Pelham.

He was wearing a maroon Fordham Prep sweatshirt and sweatpants. He is about 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds.

All local police authorities have been notified, including the Pelham Police Department, the NYPD, and the MTA.

If you have any information regarding Patrick, please contact the Pelham Police Department at (914) 738-2800.

Check back to Daolu Voice for updates.

