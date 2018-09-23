Molinaro Releases Letter Claiming Tappan Zee Bridge Opening Was Rushed, Risking Safety

Republican Marc Molinaro released a copy of a July 20 letter to the state Thruway Authority that the gubernatorial candidate said shows contractors rushed to open the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

The letter to Project Director Jamey Barbas, signed by Terry Towle, project executive and manager of Tappan Zee Contractors, said, in part: "TZC also remains concerned with and reserves all rights regarding, NYSTA's continued requests for accelerated and modified Work and schedules without a corresponding acknowledgement ofNYSTA's responsibility for all associated costs."

The second span of the new bridge opened a day before the Sept. 13 Democratic Party primary despite cost overruns and public safety concerns at the former Tappan Zee Bridge, according to Molinaro.

Thruway Authority Director Matthew Driscoll said in a statement that the letter “proves Molinaro wrong” and that the contractors, TZC, “had a contractual obligation set more than a year ago to finish the second span by Aug 24. TZC stated they were unable to meet that contractual date. . . and instead they proposed the September 7th opening date."

“The contractors will be legally responsible for not meeting the original contract date,” Driscoll said. “Molinaro should apologize for making another reckless, false political attack.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.