National Guard Sent To New TZB, Major Transportation Venues After Rash Of Pipe Bombs

Security has been doubled at many transportation assets across the metro NYC area, including the new Tappan Zee Bridge, late Wednesday afternoon after a rash of bombs were sent to political leaders.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I am deploying additional National Guard soldiers and directing State law enforcement to double security at vital transportation assets across New York," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "New Yorkers have never succumbed to fear or intimidation, and today will be no different."

In addition to the new TZB, additional National Guard members were deployed at all the other major bridges and tunnels in and around New York City, as well as Laguardia and JFK airports and mass transit systems.

Pipe bombs were intercepted by Secret Secret Wednesday morning that were sent to the Chappaqua home of Bill and Hillary Clinton and to former President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C.

Later Wednesday, CNN received a pipe bomb at its Time Warner Center headquarters at Manhattan sent to ex-CIA director John Brennan and a suspicious package sent to Rep. Maxine Waters of California was intercepted at a congressional mail sorting facility outside Washington.

On Monday, a pipe bomb was found in a mailbox at the Katonah home of billionaire business magnet and political activist George Soros.

All recipients of the packages are seen as high-profile Democrats and, in Brennan's case, a critic of President Donald Trump.

The Secret Service announced that a "full scope criminal investigation" is underway after explosive devices were sent.

FBI Director Chris Wray said, "This investigation is of the highest priority for the FBI. We have committed the full strength of the FBI’s resources and, together with our partners on our JTTFs (Joint Terrorism Task Force), we will continue to work to identify and arrest whoever is responsible for sending these packages."

The FBI released a photo of one of the packages sent, which was similar to the others. (See second image above.) All the packages bore the return address of former Democratic National Committee Chairperson, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida.

The packages to Soros and CNN appear to have been delivered by courier, according to multiple reports.

A package intended for former Attorney General Eric Holder was not delivered to his office, but sent back to the return address of Wasserman.

“We ask anyone who may have information to contact the FBI," Wray said. "Do not hesitate to call; no piece of information is too small to help us in this investigation.”

Anyone with tips for the FBI can submit them here.

"Thank you to the @SecretService and all law enforcement agencies who responded to this week's incidents," Bill Clinton tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "They work tirelessly to keep our country and communities safe. I am forever grateful for their efforts."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.