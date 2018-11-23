New City Man Nabbed For DWI Following Traffic Stop

Contact Us
A Rockland County man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop. Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A 36-year-old Rockland County man was nabbed for allegedly driving under the influence following a traffic stop.

Julio Guaman-Dutan of New City was arrested around 4:14 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 25 by Rockland County Sheriff's deputies following a stop on Route 9W in West Haverstraw, the department said.

Guaman-Dutan was stopped for violating several traffic laws, during the stop deputies found him to be intoxicated and was arrested, the Sheriff's Department said.

He was charged with DWI and released on a summons to appear in court on Dec. 11.

