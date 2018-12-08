New Days-Long Hutch Closure Scheduled

Get set for a new closure last over several days on a stretch of the Hutchinson River Parkway.

Motorists have been advised that beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, the Hutchinson River Parkway will be closed in Mount Vernon and Pelham between exit 6 (I-95) and Exit 15 (Cross County Parkway). The closure is scheduled to conclude at 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 17, in advance of the morning commute.

Northbound traffic on the parkway will be detoured at the I-95 interchange. Southbound traffic will be diverted to the Cross County Parkway and the Bronx River Parkway. All ramps to the Hutchinson River Parkway south of the East 3rd Street overpass will be accessible for southbound traffic.

According to the NYSDOT, "the existing bridge, constructed in 1927, has become vulnerable to scour (the removal of sediments such as sand and gravel from around bridge abutments or piers) and deterioration. To ensure the bridge will remain operationally and structurally sound for years to come, the bridge is being replaced using innovative and modern engineering techniques."

