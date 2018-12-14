New Measles Update: Number Of Confirmed, Suspected Cases Climbs Past 100

The number of confirmed and suspected measles cases in Rockland County has climbed past 100 for the first time.

As of Monday, Dec. 17, Rockland County Department of Health officials said there are 95 confirmed cases and seven suspected cases of measles in the county.

The outbreak began with visitors to and from Israel in September. Since then the number continues to grow as unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children and adults are exposed, the department said.

The majority of the cases has mainly affected the Orthodox Jewish community in New Square, Spring Valley, and Monsey, health officials said.

One suspected case has been reported at a Rockland County public elementary school.

Shoppers at the Palisades Center mall and two other businesses in Spring Valley may have also been exposed to the measles over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend when a person measles visited those spots.

The Health Department, along with partners, have provided more than 11,000 vaccinations since the beginning of the outbreak, officials said.

In addition, hearings are being held Monday and Tuesday for nine schools who have failed to provide their vaccination records to health officials. The schools face potential fines and closure.

Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) or a runny nose. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as seven days and as late as 21 days after exposure.

For questions regarding measles, call the New York State Department of Health toll-free at 888-364-4837.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.