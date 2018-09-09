New Tappan Zee Bridge Now Open In Full As Traffic Flows On Westchester-Bound Span

The new Tappan Zee Bridge has now opened in full.

All four lanes of the new bridge's second span opened around 10 p.m. Tuesday. (See video above and also linked here.)

A bus lane will open next month for eastbound (Westchester-bound) traffic. The fully completed project will also include a bicycle and walking path. R

Rockland-bound motorists will continue to use their current four lanes on the westbound span.

In the coming weeks, the four lanes of westbound traffic will be shifted to the opposite side of the span — where the eastbound traffic was previously—to allow for on-bridge construction of the bicycle/pedestrian path and its six overlooks.

The opening of the second span had been planned for this past Friday but was postponed over concerns part of the old bridge may collapse.

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration is being accused of offering the contractor enticements to make sure the opening took place before Thursday's Democratic primary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.