New Tips: Prevent Porch Pirates From Spoiling Holiday Season

With holiday season in full swing, e-commerce sales are on the rise. That being said, it only takes a moment for a package to get snatched and stolen right off of your porch by what people are calling ‘porch pirates.’

Police are raising awareness about this type of thievery, which is becoming increasingly popular in many areas. Here’s what you need to know about preventing porch pirate thievery this season:

Get Packages Delivered to an Alternate Location

If you live in an area that’s particularly prone to pirates, consider getting packages sent to an alternate address, like your workplace. You can also send it to a trusted friend in the area who will be home at the time of delivery.

If all else fails, you can provide special instructions to the deliverer, requesting them to bring the package to an alternate door or entrance as opposed to the front door, which is most frequently targeted.

“To prevent your package being stolen by the front door, have special instructions for delivery to an area that is out of sight like the back porch, side door, or garage area. This keeps packages out of plain view from foot traffic and thieves driving by your home,” says the FCP Facebook post warning of the risk.

Get Mobile Alerts

If possible, sign up for mobile alerts to let you know when your package has been delivered. This can typically be done through the retailer or delivery service.

Ask a Neighbor

Finally, consider asking a neighbor to stop by and pick up a package for you if you know you won’t be home when it’s being delivered. You can even come up with a plan to bring each other’s packages inside when the recipient won’t be available.

Nobody likes a porch pirate, but it just takes a bit of diligence to keep the risk of theft at bay this holiday season.

