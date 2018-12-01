Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Storm Scenarios: Complex System Will Hit East Coast, But Where?
news

NY Amber Alert: Abducted 14-Year-Old Girl In 'Imminent Danger'

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the Amber Alert photos and details.
A look at the Amber Alert photos and details. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A New York Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted upstate girl who authorities say is in "imminent danger" and may be in or headed to the New York City area.

Joanna Coates, 14, was abducted around 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 in Rochester, police say.

She is described as 5-foot-4, 100 pounds, with naturally brown hair that is now purple and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue Nike shirt, black leggings and Timberland boots.

Police believe she was abducted by a man who lives in the same neighborhood, 41-year-old Robert Gonzalez. He's described as a 6-foot, 185-pound Hispanic male with brown eyes and black (balding) hair.

Gonzalez was last seen traveling southeast and possibly heading for the New York City area. Authorities have not released information regarding the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information should call 866-NYS-AMBER or call 911.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.