NY Amber Alert: Seen Her Or This Car?

A New York State Amber Alert has been issued after the abduction of a 12-year-old girl.

The abduction occurred at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26 on Oak Street in Hudson Falls near Glens Falls, authorities said Thursday afternoon, Sept. 27.

The child has been identified as Malaya Johnson. She is 5-feet tall and 115 pounds with long, brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing light red jeans and a white tank top with a light-colored backpack.

The vehicle, possibly headed for New York City, is a red, two-door Ford Mustang sedan with an unknown license plate.

The vehicle may have been occupied by two unknown Hispanic males, authorities said.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that she is in imminent danger of serious physical injury and/or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.