NY State Police Increase Patrols At Jewish Centers, Synagogues After Pittsburgh Mass Shooting

Joe Lombardi
New York State Police
New York State Police Photo Credit: File photo

New York State Police will be increasing patrols around Jewish centers and synagogues after a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

At least eight were killed at Tree of Life Congregation in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh during a baby-naming ceremony.

Six were injured, including four police officers. The civilian injuries are described as critical, the injuries to the officers non-life threatening.

A suspect, identified as 46-year-old Pittsburgh resident Rob Bower, is in custody and is being hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. Bower made anti-Semitic comments during the incident, a law enforcement official told CNN. Bower was reportedly armed with an AR-15 assault rifle and several handguns.

"The New York family grieves for those who were killed and prays for those who were injured in this heinous and horrific mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh," Cuomo said.

"While the nation awaits further details of what occurred, initial reports suggest that this senseless act of gun violence was an anti-Semitic attack and we stand together with the Jewish community in this difficult time as we always have before.

"As a precaution, I have directed State Police to increase patrols around Jewish centers and houses of worship across the state.

"We, as a nation, must stand together and stand against the corrosive and destructive forces of hate in all of its forms."

President Donald Trump spoke about the latest domestic terror incident in the U.S. on his way to two campaign rallies early Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a terrible, terrible thing what’s going on with hate in our country, frankly, and all over the world," he said. "And something has to be done."

The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting.

