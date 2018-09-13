NYPD Detective ID'd As Man Attacked In His Area Garage By Black Bear

The man attacked by a black bear in the garage of his Hudson Valley home last week has been identified as an off-duty NYPD detective, according to WABC.

The attack took place around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9 in Orange County on Mineral Spring Road in the town of Cornwall when the man, William Orange, who was working in a detached garage on his property, went inside his home and came back out to find a bear inside the garage, said Cornwall Police Chief Todd Hazard.

Orange realized the bear was in the garage as he reached to turn on the light switch and heard a growl. He then turned around and was struck in the chest before his shirt was ripped open by the bear, said Hazard.

Orange, who suffered deep, long scratches on his chest and stomach from the animal's claws, was able to push the bear away and run inside his home where he called for help, police said.

He was transported by the Cornwall Volunteer Ambulance Corp to St. Lukes Hospital for treatment, the chief said.

The see an interview with Orange, watch the WABC report here.

