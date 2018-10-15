O Cannabis: U.S. Won't Ban Canadian Pot Industry Workers After Legalization Of Marijuana

Canadian cannabis growers are no longer banned from entering the country, after U.S. border guards reversed course on an earlier decision, despite marijuana being legalized in several states.

Last month, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that, with the legalization of marijuana in our neighbor to the north, some growers may have their admissibility into the country questioned.

In a new statement, officials changed their tune, with the caveat that they may still be deemed inadmissible if they are coming into the country for “reasons related to the marijuana industry.”

“A Canadian citizen working in or facilitating the proliferation of the legal marijuana industry in Canada, coming to the U.S. for reasons unrelated to the marijuana industry will generally be admissible to the U.S.,” the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. “However, if a traveler is found to be coming to the U.S. for reason related to the marijuana industry, they may be deemed inadmissible.”

Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection noted that despite the drug being legal in certain states, it is still banned federally, and those violating federal law can be barred from entering the country.

“Requirements for international travelers wishing to enter the United States are governed by and conducted in accordance with federal law, which supersedes state laws. Although medical and recreational marijuana may be legal in some states and Canada, the sale, possession, production and distribution of marijuana or the facilitation of the aforementioned remain illegal under federal law.

“Crossing the border or arriving at a U.S. port of entry in violation of this law may result in denied admission, seizure, fines and apprehension. Working in or facilitating the proliferation of the legal marijuana industry in U.S. states where it is deemed legal or Canada may affect a foreign national’s admissibility to the United States.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.