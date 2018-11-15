Olympic Swimmer Warns Of Virtual Kidnapping Scam After Family Is Victimized

A terrifying scam in which someone you know has been kidnapped in return for a large ransom is prompting a new warning from the FBI.

Earlier this month, three-time Olympic swimming champion Rowdy Gaines and his wife Judy were victims of the scam, claiming the family's daughter was kidnapped.

Gaines detailed the call in this tweet.

To protect yourself, the FBI says if you are the victim you should:

Hang up on the caller

Never use a loved one's name

Immediately attempt to contact the alleged hostage victim by phone, email or text.

For more info from the FBI, click here.

