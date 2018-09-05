Opening Of New Bridge's Second Span Delayed After Fears Part Of Old TZB May Collapse

The planned opening of the second span of the new Tappan Zee Bridge has been delayed after the New York State Thruway Authority said a piece of the old bridge became destabilized and could collapse.

"In continued disassembly of the old Tappan Zee Bridge last night, a potentially dangerous situation developed where a piece of the old bridge has become destabilized and could fall," Matthew Driscoll, the executive director of the thruway authority, said in a statement Saturday morning.

The opening of the Westchester-bound span on the new bridge had been planned for late Friday into Saturday. It is now unclear when it will open.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after an elaborate ceremony in which Gov. Andrew Cuomo touted the new bridge's opening in full. Among those attending the flamboyant festivities was former Secretary of State, U.S. Senator and First Lady Hillary Clinton of Chappaqua. (Watch a video of the ceremony above.)

"Given its proximity to the new completed span, out of an abundance of caution, motorists will remain in the current traffic configuration until a thorough evaluation by Tappan Zee Constructors is complete," Driscoll said. "The second span is finished and ready to open to traffic as soon as the Thruway Authority is assured there is no risk to the new span."

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, was quick to pounce on the situation.

"The closing of the second span of the new Tappan Zee Bridge due to safety concerns, just hours after its opening, is shocking," Molinaro said. "It's now clearer than ever that the bridge was opened to meet Gov. Cuomo's political timetable without regard to public safety.

"Our first priority must be the safety of motorists and to ensure that the entirety of the new bridge is safe and that deconstruction of the old span can be completed without danger."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.‎

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.