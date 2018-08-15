Passaic Native Killed With 2 Kids In Colorado Portrayed Idyllic Life On Facebook

The story of a pregnant mother who was found dead after disappearing with her two daughters this week in Colorado is a tragic reminder that things may not necessarily always be how they seem.

Clifton native Shanann Watts, 34, appeared to be a happy mom married to "the best dad us girls could ask for," she said, referring to husband Christopher Watts, 33.

"I love this man so much!" she said in a photo caption. "He’s my rock!"

But Christopher was taken into custody Wednesday night in connection with the murder of his wife -- a Clifton native -- and two daughters, Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4.

Shanann's body was recovered at the site of a petroleum and natural gas exploration where her husband apparently worked and police say they know where the bodies of her two daughters -- are located.

Shanann often posted photos on social media that depicted the life any young family could hope for -- pleasant vacations, lots of smiles and tons of love.

Her sudden death, however, came as a shock to all. Even those closest to her.

"I just want to know why" her brother Frankie Rzucek said. "My precious family my one and only sibling, my sister Shanann , 2 adorable nieces Bella and Celeste and her soon to be found out unborn son Niko. I just want 30 seconds alone with that heartless psychopath."

