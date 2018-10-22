PETA Celebrates Police Department In Hudson Valley For Rescuing Deer

A police department in the area will be receiving an award from PETA after two officers rescued a deer that found itself caught in a makeshift hammock.

A Compassionate Police Department Award is on its way from PETA to the Yonkers Police Department after officers Matthew Donaldson and David MacDonald rescued the buck, whose antlers were caught in a makeshift hammock outside a home on Arthur Place on Monday morning.

The two were able to tranquilize the animal and free him from his confinement behind an Arthur Place home.

On a video released by the department, the officers can be seen assisting the deer, who was thrashing about after he found himself in the precarious situation. Once freed, the deer took off into the brush behind the home without further incident.

"These police officers had the compassion, patience, and resources necessary to rescue a buck from a terrifying and potentially deadly predicament," PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in a statement. "PETA encourages people everywhere to follow their lead and always come to the aid of animals in need—or call someone who can.

“PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that ‘animals are not ours to abuse in any way’ —encourages homeowners to help keep yards safe for animals by enclosing them with sturdy fencing, removing potentially poisonous plants or other materials, and covering any open manholes or pipes”

In response, PETA offered a list of tips for homeowners if they find an animal trapped on their property:

If a bird is trapped inside your house, turn off all indoor lights, close all curtains, blinds, or shutters, and open an outside door. The bird should fly toward the light outside. If the bird does not exit, wait until dark, then open a door and put a light outside it. Turn out all house lights—the bird should fly out toward the light. Be patient! This usually works.

Cap your chimney. When birds sit on top of a chimney for warmth, they can inhale toxic fumes, which can cause them to fall in and die.

Deny mice and rats access to food in your home. This is the best way to discourage them from taking up residence. Seal holes and cracks that are larger than 1/4-inch wide, and store all food in airtight, rodent-proof containers. If you think you have a little visitor, immediately place peppermint oil–soaked cotton balls and rags throughout infested areas. (This cheap, simple way to repel rodents is quite effective!) If you must trap an occasional rodent, use a cruelty-free live trap that is made for this purpose. If the trap is plastic, make sure that it has air holes and check it frequently—at least every hour.

Keep all garbage in tightly sealed, chew-proof containers.

Rinse out tin cans, put the tops inside so that they can’t slice a tongue, and crush the open end of the cans as flat as possible.

Recycle paper, metal, and glass whenever possible.

Cut open empty cardboard and plastic containers so that squirrels and other small animals can’t get their faces or heads trapped in them.

Drop pop-tops into empty aluminum cans so that they cannot cut an animal’s mouth or throat.

Cut apart all sections of plastic six-pack rings, including the inner diamonds.

Choose paper bags at the grocery store, or better yet, take your own reusable canvas bags, which help prevent wildlife habitats from being destroyed.

Never target shoot over water, and pick up all spent shells on land.

Clean bird feeders and baths daily or do not use them at all.

Place stickers on windows to prevent birds from flying into them.

